Detroit hosts New Jersey after Larkin’s 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (24-27-10, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-45-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit Detroit after Dylan Larkin scored two goals in the Red Wings’ 4-2 loss to the Flames.

The Red Wings are 8-31-1 in conference play. Detroit is last in the league averaging just 3.5 assists per game. Larkin leads the team with 28 total assists.

The Devils are 16-17-5 in Eastern Conference play. New Jersey averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 13, New Jersey won 4-1. Wayne Simmonds scored a team-high two goals for the Devils in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkin has recorded 45 total points while scoring 17 goals and adding 28 assists for the Red Wings. Anthony Mantha has totaled one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 22 goals and has recorded 42 points. Jesper Bratt has scored four goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-7-0, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Devils: Will Butcher: day to day (upper body), Miles Wood: day to day (illness).