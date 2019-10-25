Detroit hosts Buffalo, aims to stop home skid

Buffalo Sabres (8-2-1, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-7-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays Buffalo looking to break its three-game home slide.

Article continues below ...

Detroit finished 32-40-10 overall and 9-15-4 in Atlantic Division games during the 2018-19 season. The Red Wings recorded 379 assists on 224 total goals last season.

Buffalo finished 33-39-10 overall and 11-12-5 in Atlantic Division play in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Sabres allowed 3.1 goals on 32.8 shots per game last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.

Sabres Injuries: Jimmy Vesey: day to day (upper body).