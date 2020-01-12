Detroit hosts Buffalo after shootout win

Buffalo Sabres (19-19-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (12-30-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit Detroit after the Red Wings knocked off Ottawa 3-2 in a shootout.

Article continues below ...

The Red Wings are 5-9-0 against division opponents. Detroit is the last-ranked team in the NHL averaging just 3.9 assists per game. Tyler Bertuzzi leads the team with 18 total assists.

The Sabres are 10-13-4 in conference games. Buffalo has given up 34 power-play goals, killing 74.4% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 25, Buffalo won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darren Helm leads the Red Wings with a plus-one in 44 games played this season. Filip Hronek has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 58 points, scoring 27 goals and collecting 31 assists. Sam Reinhart has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .883 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.