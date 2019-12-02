Detroit faces New York, looks to end home losing streak

New York Islanders (17-5-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays New York looking to stop its four-game home slide.

The Red Wings are 2-13-0 against conference opponents. Detroit is the last-ranked team in the NHL averaging 6 points per game. Anthony Mantha leads them with 23 total points.

The Islanders are 13-2-1 in conference matchups. New York is last in the NHL shooting 28.3 shots per game.

The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mantha has recorded 23 total points while scoring 12 goals and collecting 11 assists for the Red Wings. Tyler Bertuzzi has collected 7 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with a plus-12 in 24 games played this season. Derick Brassard has recorded eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-2-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Red Wings: 1-7-2, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .887 save percentage.

Red Wings Injuries: Anthony Mantha: out (lower body).

Islanders Injuries: Thomas Greiss: day to day (illness).