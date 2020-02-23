Dreams really do come true.

What a way to make a debut, Dave Ayres pic.twitter.com/1opzaBgR4t — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020

David Ayres – the Zamboni driver for the AHL’s Toronto Marlies – saw his true hockey dream materialize, serving as an emergency goalie for the Carolina Hurricanes after two of the team’s goalies were injured on Friday night.

It’s an NHL requirement that the home team has an emergency goalie in the building in case a situation like this happens.

The AHL remains the top development league for Zamboni drivers who want to be @NHL goalies. https://t.co/MyVuzL594y — AHL (@TheAHL) February 23, 2020

Ayres isn’t completely out of practice. He’s been getting in reps over the past eight years with the Toronto Maple Leafs and their American Hockey League affiliate, the aforementioned Marlies.

The Hurricanes were leading 3-1 when Ayres took over.

Oh, and by the way he’s no spring chicken.

David Ayres (42 years, 194 days) became the oldest goaltender in NHL history to win his regular-season debut. The previous mark was held by Hugh Lehman (41 years 21 days w/ CHI). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/ttg0E45xdX — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 23, 2020

Age really is just a number. And the story doesn’t stop there.

Ayres’ hopes of playing in the majors were squashed after an emergency kidney transplant in 2004.

don't care if david ayres gives up 10 goals in the third period, the man has had a damn kidney transplant and he's still out there doing the thing and that's awesome — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 23, 2020

This man literally defied all odds, leading the Hurricanes to a 6-3 victory.

As you might guess, Twitter was giddy about it:

Dave Ayres appreciation tweet — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020

David Ayres coming into work on Monday pic.twitter.com/2Bf9ZoFOIE — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) February 23, 2020

I’m ready to make emergency goaltender and zamboni driver David Ayres an honorary North Carolina citizen after courageous @Canes win. Amazing. — Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) February 23, 2020

The man, the myth, the legend pic.twitter.com/qmhWXSavYj — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 23, 2020

The roar inside the Hurricanes locker room as David Ayres walked in post-game…you would have thought he pitched a shutout in game 7. What a scene. — Kyle Bukauskas (@SNkylebukauskas) February 23, 2020

Congrats David Ayres on an amazing performance in an emergency effort to get your 1st NHL win. Can’t wait for the movie to come out — Carlo Colaiacovo (@CarloColaiacovo) February 23, 2020

Congratulations, Dave!

We look forward to you dominating the ice in the future – zamboni-style or goalie-style.