Dallas visits Memphis for conference showdown

Dallas Mavericks (5-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-6, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

Dallas takes on Memphis for a Western Conference matchup.

Memphis finished 8-8 in Southwest Division action and 21-20 at home a season ago. The Grizzlies averaged 103.5 points per game last season, 17.7 on free throws and 29.7 from beyond the arc.

Dallas went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 110.1 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Grizzlies Injuries: Grayson Allen: out (ankle).

Mavericks Injuries: None listed.