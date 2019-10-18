Dallas takes on Pittsburgh, aims to stop 4-game slide

Dallas Stars (1-6-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (5-2-0, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas looks to end its four-game losing streak with a victory over Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh went 44-26-12 overall and 23-14-4 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Penguins were called for 278 penalties last season averaging 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes per game.

Dallas finished 43-32-7 overall with a 19-18-4 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Stars averaged 3.5 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Penguins Injuries: Jared McCann: day to day (lower-body).

Stars Injuries: None listed.