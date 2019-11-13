Dallas faces Calgary for conference showdown

Dallas Stars (8-8-2, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (10-7-3, second in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference opponents Calgary and Dallas square off.

Article continues below ...

The Flames are 5-4-3 against Western Conference opponents. Calgary averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 30 total minutes.

The Stars are 4-1-2 in conference play. Dallas is last in the NHL averaging just 3.6 assists per game. Tyler Seguin leads the team with eight total assists.

In their last meeting on Oct. 10, Calgary won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 10 goals, adding nine assists and totaling 19 points. Elias Lindholm has recorded five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Alexander Radulov leads the Stars with a plus-seven in 18 games played this season. Roope Hintz has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 1.7 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Stars Injuries: Roope Hintz: out (lower body), John Klingberg: out (lower body).