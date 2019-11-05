Coyotes visit the Flames after overtime victory

Arizona Coyotes (9-4-1, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (8-7-2, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits the Calgary Flames after the Coyotes defeated Edmonton 3-2 in overtime.

Article continues below ...

The Flames are 4-4-2 in conference games. Calgary has allowed eight power-play goals, killing 86.9% of opponent opportunities.

The Coyotes are 2-1-0 against the rest of their division. Arizona has given up seven power-play goals, killing 82.5% of opponent chances.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 15 points, scoring 10 goals and collecting five assists. Matthew Tkachuk has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with a plus-7 in 14 games played this season. Alex Goligoski has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.