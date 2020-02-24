Coyotes to host Huberdeau and the Panthers

Florida Panthers (32-24-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (31-26-8, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with Arizona. He currently ranks ninth in the NHL with 76 points, scoring 22 goals and recording 54 assists.

Article continues below ...

The Coyotes are 16-11-4 at home. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the least in the NHL. Barrett Hayton leads the team averaging 0.8.

The Panthers are 16-12-4 in road games. Florida ranks second in the NHL recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.0 assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 7, Arizona won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has recorded 42 total points while scoring eight goals and adding 34 assists for the Coyotes. Conor Garland has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Aaron Ekblad leads the Panthers with a plus-nine in 60 games played this season. Mike Hoffman has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

Coyotes: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, three penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Jakob Chychrun: day to day (lower body).

Panthers: Dryden Hunt: day to day (lower body), Aleksi Saarela: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Matheson: day to day (illness).