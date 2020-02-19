Columbus plays Philadelphia, looks to stop home slide

Philadelphia Flyers (33-20-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (30-19-12, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus plays Philadelphia looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Blue Jackets are 10-7-4 against the rest of their division. Columbus averages 3.0 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team averaging 0.3.

The Flyers are 11-4-4 against opponents from the Metropolitan Division. Philadelphia has converted on 20.1% of power-play opportunities, recording 40 power-play goals.

In their last matchup on Feb. 18, Philadelphia won 5-1. Travis Konecny recorded a team-high 3 points for the Flyers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 27 assists and has recorded 44 points this season. Gustav Nyquist has collected four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Sean Couturier leads the Flyers with 35 total assists and has recorded 53 points. James van Riemsdyk has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging four goals, 6.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 3-3-4, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.9 assists, two penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body), Alexander Wennberg: out (upper body).

Flyers: Shayne Gostisbehere: day to day (knee).