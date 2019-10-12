Colorado plays Arizona, seeks 4th straight home win

Arizona Coyotes (1-2-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (3-0-0, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Arizona looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Colorado went 38-30-14 overall and 22-20-8 in Western Conference play a season ago. Goalies for the Avalanche recorded five shutouts last season while compiling a .907 save percentage.

Arizona finished 27-19-4 in Western Conference action and 19-18-4 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Coyotes scored 209 total goals last season, 42 on power plays and 16 shorthanded.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Avalanche Injuries: None listed.

Coyotes Injuries: Lawson Crouse: day to day (upper body).