Chicago faces Edmonton on 3-game losing streak

Edmonton Oilers (5-0-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-2-1, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago aims to end its three-game slide when the Blackhawks play Edmonton.

Chicago went 36-34-12 overall and 20-21-9 in Western Conference action during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Blackhawks compiled an .898 save percentage while giving up 3.3 goals on 34.6 shots per game last season.

Edmonton went 21-24-5 in Western Conference games and 17-19-5 on the road during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Oilers allowed 3.1 goals on 31.5 shots per game last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Blackhawks Injuries: Calvin de Haan: day to day (lower body).

Oilers Injuries: Josh Archibald: out (illness), Alex Chiasson: day to day (illness).