Charlotte hosts Minnesota in cross-conference game

Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (1-0, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

Charlotte takes on Minnesota in non-conference action.

Charlotte finished 39-43 overall with a 25-16 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Hornets gave up 111.8 points per game while committing 18.9 fouls last season.

Minnesota finished 22-30 in Western Conference play and 11-30 on the road a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 24.6 assists per game on 41.6 made field goals last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Hornets Injuries: Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger).

Timberwolves Injuries: None listed.