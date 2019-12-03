Carolina takes on Eastern Conference-leading Boston

Carolina Hurricanes (16-10-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (19-3-5, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins play the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Bruins are 12-2-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston has scored 99 goals and ranks second in the NHL averaging 3.7 per game. David Pastrnak leads the team with 25.

The Hurricanes are 11-7-1 in Eastern Conference play. Carolina has converted on 21.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 18 power-play goals.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 43 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 25 assists. Pastrnak has 10 goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Andrei Svechnikov leads the Hurricanes with 29 points, scoring 11 goals and collecting 18 assists. Sebastian Aho has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Bruins: 8-0-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Brett Ritchie: out (illness), Patrice Bergeron: out (lower body).

Hurricanes Injuries: Martin Necas: day to day (lower body).