Carolina hosts Detroit after Svechnikov’s 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (4-8-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (8-3-1, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts the Detroit Red Wings after Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 2-1 win against the Flames.

Article continues below ...

The Hurricanes are 5-1-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Carolina has given up eight power-play goals, killing 82.2% of opponent chances.

The Red Wings are 1-3-0 in conference games. Detroit has converted on 14.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring six power-play goals.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with eight assists and has recorded 10 points this season. Dougie Hamilton has recorded five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Darren Helm leads the Red Wings with a plus-5 in 13 games played this season. Tyler Bertuzzi has collected 8 points over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.