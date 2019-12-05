Capitals play the Ducks, aim for 6th straight victory

Washington Capitals (21-4-5, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (12-12-4, seventh in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington will try to continue its five-game win streak with a victory against Anaheim.

The Ducks are 8-5-2 on their home ice. Anaheim averages 11.4 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Nick Ritchie leads the team serving 54 total minutes.

The Capitals are 13-2-1 in road games. Washington is fifth in the NHL recording 9.3 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 5.7 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 18, Washington won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Gudbranson leads the Ducks with a plus-six in 17 games played this season. Derek Grant has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 20 goals and has recorded 31 points. Jakub Vrana has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 15.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: John Gibson: day to day (illness).

Capitals Injuries: Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (upper body).