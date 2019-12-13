Canadiens host the Red Wings after overtime win

Detroit Red Wings (8-22-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (15-11-6, third in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Detroit Red Wings after the Canadiens defeated Ottawa 3-2 in overtime.

The Canadiens have gone 4-4-2 against division opponents. Montreal has converted on 20.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 18 power-play goals.

The Red Wings are 2-6-0 against the rest of their division. Detroit is last in the NHL averaging just 6 points per game. Robby Fabbri leads them with 15 total points.

Detroit knocked off Montreal 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 10.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Weber leads the Canadiens with a plus-11 in 32 games played this season. Brendan Gallagher has totaled five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 25 points, scoring 10 goals and adding 15 assists. Fabbri has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 1-9-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing four goals per game with a .881 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Matthew Peca: day to day (upper body).

Red Wings: Andreas Athanasiou: day to day (undisclosed).