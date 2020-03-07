Calgary takes on Pacific Division leader Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights (37-24-8, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (36-26-7, third in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames take on the Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights.

The Flames have gone 13-9-1 against division opponents. Calgary has scored 40 power-play goals, converting on 20.8% of chances.

The Golden Knights are 13-6-2 in division games. Vegas has surrendered 49 power-play goals, stopping 77% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Nov. 17, Vegas won 6-0. William Karlsson totaled two goals for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 60 points, scoring 22 goals and registering 38 assists. Andrew Mangiapane has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 65 points, scoring 31 goals and registering 34 assists. Reilly Smith has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Golden Knights: Mark Stone: out (lower body).