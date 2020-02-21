Buffalo visits Pittsburgh after Montour’s 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (27-25-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-6, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host Buffalo after Brandon Montour scored two goals in the Sabres’ 7-4 loss to the Senators.

The Penguins are 17-12-4 in Eastern Conference games. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Sabres are 16-16-5 in conference matchups. Buffalo has scored 34 power-play goals, converting on 19.7% of chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 3, Buffalo won 3-1. Conor Sheary recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sabres.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Rust leads the Penguins with 23 goals, adding 25 assists and totaling 48 points. Sidney Crosby has recorded 15 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 33 goals and has 75 points. Victor Olofsson has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 1.8 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body), Dominik Kahun: day to day (concussion).

Sabres: Michael Frolik: out (illness).