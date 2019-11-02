Buffalo hosts New York in conference battle

New York Islanders (9-3-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres take on the New York Islanders in a matchup of two of the top Eastern Conference teams.

The Sabres are 5-2-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Buffalo leads the league with 14 power-play goals, led by Victor Olofsson with six.

The Islanders are 5-2-0 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks fourth in the league shooting 11.5% and averaging 3.2 goals on 27.5 shots per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Scandella leads the Sabres with a plus-eight in 11 games played this season. Jack Eichel has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Josh Bailey leads the Islanders with six total assists and has recorded 11 points. Mathew Barzal has scored six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Sabres: 6-3-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Sabres Injuries: Jimmy Vesey: day to day (upper body), Marco Scandella: day to day (lower body).

Islanders Injuries: None listed.