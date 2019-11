Buffalo hosts Minnesota in non-conference battle

Minnesota Wild (7-11-2, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (10-7-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Minnesota in a non-conference matchup.

The Sabres are 6-2-2 at home. Buffalo has converted on 21.5% of power-play opportunities, recording 14 power-play goals.

The Wild are 3-10-0 on the road. Minnesota has given up 10 power-play goals, killing 83.6% of opponent chances.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 13 goals, adding 11 assists and totaling 24 points. Sam Reinhart has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Eric Staal leads the Wild with six goals and has recorded 14 points. Jason Zucker has totaled two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Sabres Injuries: Kyle Okposo: day to day (upper body).

Wild Injuries: Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).