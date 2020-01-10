Bruins visit the Islanders after Pastrnak’s 3-goal game

Boston Bruins (26-8-11, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (27-12-3, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Brooklyn; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host Boston after David Pastrnak scored three goals in the Bruins’ 5-4 victory over the Jets.

Article continues below ...

The Islanders are 20-6-1 against conference opponents. New York is last in the NHL shooting 29.1 shots per game.

The Bruins are 17-5-8 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is fifth in the NHL shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.4 goals on 31.3 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Dec. 19, New York won 3-2. Johnny Boychuk recorded a team-high 2 points for the Islanders.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 35 points, scoring 16 goals and collecting 19 assists. Anders Lee has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with a plus-20 in 45 games played this season. Pastrnak has totaled nine assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-1-4, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Bruins: Torey Krug: day to day (illness), Joakim Nordstrom: day to day (illness), Zdeno Chara: day to day (upper body).