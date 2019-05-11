Bruins take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (46-29-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Boston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Boston leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Sunday for the fifth time this season. The Bruins won the last matchup 5-2.

The Bruins have gone 29-9-3 in home games. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

The Hurricanes have gone 22-16-3 away from home. Carolina has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 81.6 percent of opponent chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 64 assists and has recorded 100 points this season. David Pastrnak has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Brett Pesce leads the Hurricanes with a plus-35 in 73 games played this season. Teuvo Teravainen has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Hurricanes: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Bruins: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Noel Acciari: day to day (upper body), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), John Moore: day to day (upper body).

Hurricanes Injuries: Trevor van Riemsdyk: out for season (upper body), Saku Maenalanen: out (upper body), Micheal Ferland: day to day (upper body), Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body).