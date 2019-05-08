Bruins begin playoff series against the Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (46-29-7, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Boston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Boston hosts series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Carolina Hurricanes in game one of the Eastern Conference finals. The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season. Boston went 2-1 against Carolina during the regular season.

The Bruins are 29-9-3 on their home ice. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 27-21-4 in conference matchups. Carolina has converted on 17.8 percent of power-play opportunities, recording 44 power-play goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrice Bergeron leads the Bruins with a plus-23 in 65 games played this season. David Pastrnak has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 55 total assists and has recorded 76 points. Warren Foegele has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Hurricanes: Averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Bruins: Averaging 3.1 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .936 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Noel Acciari: day to day (unidsclosed), Kevan Miller: out (upper body), John Moore: day to day (upper body).

Hurricanes Injuries: Trevor van Riemsdyk: out for season (upper body), Saku Maenalanen: out (upper body), Micheal Ferland: day to day (upper body), Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body).