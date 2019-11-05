Brad Marchand scores twice, Bruins beats Penguins 6-4

BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored his second goal of the game with 1:57 left in the third period, and the Boston Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-4 Monday night after blowing a three-goal lead.

David Pastrnak, Jake DeBrusk and Torey Krug also scored for Boston (11-1-2), which has won six straight. Marchand added three assists, extending his point streak to 13 games.

Dominik Kahun, Nick Bjugstad, Bryan Rust and John Marino scored for Pittsburgh. Marino’s was his first career NHL goal.

Marchand skated in down the left wing and fired a wrister that hit the far post and went into the net off the back of goalie Tristan Jerry. Krug’s one-timer from the right circle had tied it 4-4 midway into the third.

Patrice Bergeron added an empty-net goal and Jaroslav Halak made 40 saves.

Players on Pittsburgh’s bench were jumping up and down when Marino scored to cap the huge comeback and a frustrated Halak smashed his stick off the crossbar into a couple of pieces, tossing the handle off the backboards when he was done.

SENATORS 6, RANGERS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice and Anders Nilsson stopped 32 shots as Ottawa routed New York for its first road win of the season.

Tyler Ennis, Ron Hainsey, Brady Tkachuk and former Ranger Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Senators, who have four victories in 13 games. Ottawa also snapped the Rangers‘ two-game winning streak.

Rookie Kaapo Kakko opened the scoring for the Rangers with his third goal at 8:47 of the first. Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal at 17:34 of the second, extending his points streak to five games with his team-best sixth goal of the season.

PREDATORS 6, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Nick Bonino scored the first of Nashville’s five second-period goals, and the Predators easily dispatched Detroit.

Matt Duchene scored the last two goals of the middle period for Nashville, and Kyle Turris and Colton Sissons contributed a goal apiece. The first four goals by the Predators came in a span of 5:36. Filip Forsberg added a goal for Nashville in the third.

Andreas Athanasiou scored in the first period for the Red Wings, who are 1-10-1 in their last 12 games. Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard was pulled in the second period, after 11 saves. Jonathan Bernier finished with nine saves on 11 shots.