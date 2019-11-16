Boston hosts Washington after Marchand’s 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (14-3-4, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Boston Bruins (12-3-4, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Boston after Brad Marchand scored two goals in the Bruins’ 4-2 win against the Maple Leafs.

The Bruins are 6-2-4 in Eastern Conference games. Boston has scored 68 goals and is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.6 per game. David Pastrnak leads the team with 16.

The Capitals are 7-1-1 in conference play. Washington ranks fifth in the league averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by John Carlson with 1.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 16 goals and has totaled 31 points. Marchand has recorded eight goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Carlson has recorded 31 total points while scoring eight goals and totaling 23 assists for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-2-2, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Torey Krug: day to day (upper body).

Capitals Injuries: Richard Panik: out (upper body), Carl Hagelin: day to day (upper body).