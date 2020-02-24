Boston hosts Calgary after Pastrnak’s 2-goal game

Calgary Flames (32-25-6, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (39-12-12, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames visit Boston after David Pastrnak scored two goals in the Bruins’ 9-3 loss to the Canucks.

The Bruins are 21-2-9 at home. Boston ranks eighth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Brad Marchand with 0.9.

The Flames are 18-13-2 on the road. Calgary has scored 36 power-play goals, converting on 19.9% of chances.

In their last meeting on Feb. 21, Boston won 4-3. Patrice Bergeron recorded two goals for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchand leads the Bruins with 54 assists and has collected 78 points this season. Pastrnak has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 27 goals and has 50 points. Mikael Backlund has collected 11 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Flames: None listed.