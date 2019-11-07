Boeser, Canucks to play Blackhawks in Chicago

Vancouver Canucks (9-3-3, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-7-3, sixth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks host the Vancouver Canucks.

The Blackhawks are 3-3-3 in Western Conference games. Chicago has given up nine power-play goals, killing 80.4% of opponent chances.

The Canucks are 3-2-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vancouver has scored 52 goals and ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game. Brock Boeser leads the team with seven.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with four goals, adding nine assists and totaling 13 points. Alex DeBrincat has recorded 7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 20 points, scoring six goals and adding 14 assists. Bo Horvat has totaled six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-1-3, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

Canucks Injuries: Tyler Motte: out (lower-body).