Blues, Sharks tied 1-1 heading to game 3

San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. St. Louis Blues (45-28-9, third in the Central Division during the regular season)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks are in a 1-1 series tie in the Western Conference finals. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Blues won the last meeting 4-2.

The Blues are 25-18-7 in conference games. St. Louis has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 81.5 percent of opponent chances.

The Sharks are 32-14-4 in Western Conference play. San Jose has scored 289 goals and ranks second in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game. Joe Pavelski leads the team with 38.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with 49 assists and has recorded 77 points this season. Jaden Schwartz has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 67 total assists and has recorded 83 points. Logan Couture has nine goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Sharks: Averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Blues: Averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Blues Injuries: Carl Gunnarsson: day to day (lower body), Sammy Blais: out (undisclosed).

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body).