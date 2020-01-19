Blue Jackets visit the Rangers after shutout victory

Columbus Blue Jackets (25-16-8, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (23-19-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host Columbus after the Blue Jackets shut out New Jersey 5-0. Elvis Merzlikins earned the victory in the net for Columbus after recording 41 saves.

The Rangers are 10-3-0 against Metropolitan Division teams. New York is last in the NHL shooting 29.9 shots per game, but is 6th in the league averaging 3.4 goals.

The Blue Jackets are 9-5-3 against Metropolitan Division teams. Columbus has converted on 17.2% of power-play opportunities, scoring 25 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 5, New York won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 26 goals and has recorded 68 points. Anthony DeAngelo has totaled five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Zachary Werenski leads the Blue Jackets with 15 goals and has 29 points. Alexander Wennberg has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game with a .955 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, seven assists, 5.3 penalties and 16 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body).