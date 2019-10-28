Blue Jackets place Texier, Murray on injured reserve

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will be without two key players injured in Saturday’s loss to Philadelphia for several weeks.

The team put rookie forward Alexandre Texier and defenseman Ryan Murray on injured reserve on Monday.

The 20-year-old Texier is expected to miss two to four weeks with a knee injury. The 26-year-old Murray will be out for up to a month with a broken hand.

Texier has two goals and an assist in 11 games with Columbus this season. Murray, who missed most of the second half of last season with a back injury, has a goal and three assists in 10 games this season.

The Blue Jackets host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night.