Blue Jackets host the Devils following overtime win

New Jersey Devils (11-18-5, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (15-14-6, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hosts the New Jersey Devils after the Blue Jackets defeated Los Angeles 3-2 in overtime.

The Blue Jackets are 5-5-2 against Metropolitan Division opponents. Columbus has surrendered 20 power-play goals, stopping 80% of opponent chances.

The Devils are 3-4-1 in division matchups. New Jersey averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the NHL. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 12 goals and has totaled 24 points. Cam Atkinson has totaled five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 14 goals and has recorded 22 points. Nico Hischier has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 2-7-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.2 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, three penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: David Savard: day to day (illness), Sonny Milano: day to day (upper body), Cam Atkinson: day to day (lower body).

Devils: None listed.