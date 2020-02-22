Blackhawks visit the Stars after DeBrincat’s 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (27-26-8, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (35-20-6, third in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host Chicago after Alex DeBrincat scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 2-1 overtime win over the Predators.

The Stars are 11-7-2 against opponents in the Central Division. Dallas has scored 38 power-play goals, converting on 21.2% of chances.

The Blackhawks are 7-9-3 against Central Division teams. Chicago has given up 33 power-play goals, killing 82.1% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 26, Chicago won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Benn leads the Stars with 18 goals and has totaled 33 points. Joe Pavelski has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Patrick Kane has recorded 76 total points while scoring 27 goals and totaling 49 assists for the Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.