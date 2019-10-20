Blackhawks host the Capitals after overtime victory

Washington Capitals (5-2-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (2-2-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Washington after the Blackhawks beat Columbus 3-2 in overtime.

Article continues below ...

Chicago went 36-34-12 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 19-14-8 at home. The Blackhawks were called for 257 penalties last season averaging 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes per game.

Washington finished 48-26-8 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 24-15-2 on the road. The Capitals scored 49 power play goals on 236 power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

Capitals Injuries: None listed.