Avalanche visit the Islanders after Rantanen’s 3-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (25-13-4, second in the Central Division) vs. New York Islanders (25-12-3, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado visits the New York Islanders after Mikko Rantanen scored three goals in the Avalanche’s 5-2 win over the Devils.

The Islanders have gone 13-5-2 in home games. New York is last in the NHL shooting 28.7 shots per game.

The Avalanche are 14-6-2 on the road. Colorado leads the league shooting 11.3% and averaging 3.7 goals on 33.0 shots per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 34 points, scoring 16 goals and adding 18 assists. Brock Nelson has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 25 goals and has 64 points. Rantanen has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Islanders: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Adam Pelech: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: None listed.