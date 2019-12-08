Avalanche face the Flames, seek 7th straight victory

Calgary Flames (15-12-4, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-8-2, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into a matchup with Calgary as winners of six consecutive games.

The Avalanche are 11-7-0 against conference opponents. Colorado is second in the league recording 9.9 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.2 assists.

The Flames are 4-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Calgary averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 19, Colorado won 3-2. Andre Burakovsky scored two goals for the Avalanche.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 45 points, scoring 18 goals and registering 27 assists. Joonas Donskoi has collected three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Matthew Tkachuk has recorded 25 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 14 assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has four goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-4-1, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: Philipp Grubauer: day to day (undisclosed), Cale Makar: day to day (undisclosed), Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body), Nazem Kadri: day to day (lower body).

Flames Injuries: None listed.