Atkinson and the Blue Jackets host Boston with 2-1 series lead

Boston Bruins (49-24-9, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (47-31-4, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Columbus leads series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets host the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Thursday for the seventh time this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous matchup 2-1.

The Blue Jackets are 31-19-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus has given up 30 power-play goals, killing 85 percent of opponent chances.

The Bruins are 20-15-6 on the road. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Atkinson leads the Blue Jackets with 41 goals, adding 28 assists and totaling 69 points. Matt Duchene has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Patrice Bergeron leads the Bruins with a plus-23 in 65 games played this season. Charlie Coyle has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bruins: Averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: Averaging 3.7 goals, 6.0 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: day to day (upper body).

Bruins Injuries: Kevan Miller: out (upper body), John Moore: day to day (upper body).