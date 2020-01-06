Arizona visits Florida after Keller’s 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (24-16-4, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Florida Panthers (22-15-5, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host Arizona after Clayton Keller scored two goals in the Coyotes’ 6-2 win over the Flyers.

The Panthers are 13-7-2 at home. Florida is third in the league averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau with 1.0.

The Coyotes are 13-6-3 on the road. Arizona serves 6.6 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the NHL. Jakob Chychrun leads them averaging 0.6.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Huberdeau has recorded 57 total points while scoring 17 goals and adding 40 assists for the Panthers. Evgenii Dadonov has totaled six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Nick Schmaltz has collected 35 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 28 assists for the Coyotes. Keller has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 6.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Coyotes: Antti Raanta: day to day (lower-body).