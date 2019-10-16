Anaheim plays non-conference foe Buffalo

Buffalo Sabres (5-0-1, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (4-2-0, third in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim faces Buffalo in a non-conference matchup.

Anaheim finished 35-37-10 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 19-14-8 at home. The Ducks were called for 320 penalties last season averaging 3.9 penalties and 9.0 penalty minutes per game.

Buffalo went 33-39-10 overall and 12-24-5 on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Sabres allowed 3.1 goals on 32.8 shots per game last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Ducks Injuries: Brendan Guhle: day to day (lower body).

Sabres Injuries: Conor Sheary: out (upper body).