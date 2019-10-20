Anaheim plays Calgary, aims for 5th straight home win

Calgary Flames (4-4-1, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (6-2-0, second in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts Calgary trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

Anaheim finished 35-37-10 overall and 21-23-6 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Ducks scored 36 power play goals on 212 power play opportunities last season.

Calgary went 29-18-3 in Western Conference action and 24-15-2 on the road a season ago. The Flames scored 289 total goals last season while collecting 505 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

Flames Injuries: Andrew Mangiapane: day to day (undisclosed), Elias Lindholm: day to day (lower body).