Anaheim Ducks visit the Boston Bruins

Anaheim Ducks (4-1-0, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (4-1-0, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Monday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks travel to take on the Boston Bruins.

Boston finished 49-24-9 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 29-9-3 at home. The Bruins scored 65 power play goals on 251 power play opportunities last season.

Anaheim finished 35-37-10 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 16-23-2 on the road. The Ducks averaged 3.9 penalties and 9.0 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Bruins Injuries: None listed.

Ducks Injuries: Brendan Guhle: day to day (lower body).