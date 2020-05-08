An early look at the 2020 NBA Draft process | Titus & Tate
Video Details
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic joins Titus & Tate to share his insights on a possible postponement of the NBA Draft, how scouting has been affected by the Coronavirus pandemic and where he sees LaMelo Ball and Obi Toppin being taken.
