Washington hosts Miami on 3-game home slide

Miami Heat (24-8, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (9-22, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington plays Miami looking to stop its three-game home skid.

Article continues below ...

The Wizards have gone 5-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington averages 26.6 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by Bradley Beal with 6.7.

The Heat are 17-2 in conference play. Miami averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 15-4 when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Heat defeated the Wizards 112-103 in their last meeting on Dec. 6. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 28 points, and Beal paced Washington scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gary Payton II is averaging 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Wizards. Ian Mahinmi is shooting 49.2 percent and averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Butler leads the Heat averaging 20.5 points and has added 6.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. Bam Adebayo has averaged 18.5 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 56.2 percent over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 112.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points on 48.8 percent shooting.

Heat: 8-2, averaging 116.2 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Thomas Bryant: out (foot), CJ Miles: out (wrist), Moritz Wagner: day to day (ankle), Bradley Beal: day to day (leg), Rui Hachimura: out (groin), John Wall: out (left torn achilles), Davis Bertans: day to day (quad).

Heat: Justise Winslow: day to day (back).