Phoenix takes on Brooklyn in out-of-conference matchup

Brooklyn Nets (4-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (5-3, seventh in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

Phoenix and Brooklyn play in non-conference action.

Phoenix finished 19-63 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 12-29 at home. The Suns averaged 23.9 assists per game on 40.1 made field goals last season.

Brooklyn went 29-23 in Eastern Conference action and 19-22 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Nets averaged 112.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.3 last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Suns Injuries: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

Nets Injuries: Kevin Durant: out (achilles), DeAndre Jordan Jr.: day to day (ankle).