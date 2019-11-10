Orlando hosts Indiana in Eastern Conference battle

Indiana Pacers (5-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-6, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

Indiana travels to Orlando for an Eastern Conference matchup.

Orlando went 30-22 in Eastern Conference action and 25-16 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Magic gave up 106.6 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

Indiana went 48-34 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Pacers gave up 104.7 points per game while committing 19.4 fouls last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Magic Injuries: Terrence Ross: day to day (knee).

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), Victor Oladipo: out (ruptured right quadricep tendon), Jeremy Lamb: out (ankle), Goga Bitadze: out (concussion), Myles Turner: out (sprained right ankle).