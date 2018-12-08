Nets beat Raptors in OT to end 8-game skid

NEW YORK (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 29 points, including six in overtime, and the Brooklyn Nets snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Raptors 106-105 on Friday night.

Brooklyn picked the most unlikely way to end its skid, snapping a 12-game slide against Toronto with its first victory over the Raptors since April 3, 2015.

Jarrett Allen made the go-ahead basket for the Nets with a little more than a minute left, their only basket in overtime not made by Russell.

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points for the Raptors, but Toronto couldn’t get a look for him on its final possession and had to settle for Fred VanVleet’s 3-pointer that just missed.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Brooklyn.

Jonas Valanciunas added 24 points for the Raptors.

WARRIORS 105, BUCKS 95

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry each scored 20 points and Golden Statewrapped up a five-game trip with its third straight win, beating Milwaukee.

Curry and Thompson were each 4 of 9 from 3-point range. The Warriors shot 41 percent (19 of 46) from long distance. Andre Iguodala added a season-high 15 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points for Milwaukee.

76ERS 117, PISTONS 111

DETROIT (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 38 points and Philadelphia overcame Joel Embiid’s absence, rallying from a 15-point third-quarter deficit to beat Detroit Pistons 117-111.

Blake Griffin had 31 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit, but the Pistons squandered their big third-quarter lead, as well as a six-point advantage in the fourth. The 76ers rested Embiid, who missed his first game of the season, but Detroit couldn’t take advantage of the big man’s absence.

Butler had 26 points in the second half.

SPURS 133, LAKERS 120

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 36 points and nine assists and San Antonio rallied to beat Los Angeles.

San Antonio got 14 points each from Patty Mills and Jakob Poeltl off the bench, and Davis Bertans added 13. The Spurs‘ backups outscored the Lakers‘ 52-26.

LeBron James had with 35 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for Los Angeles. Kyle Kuzma added 27 points and Lonzo Ball had 13 points and 11 assists for the Lakers.

BULLS 114, THUNDER 112

CHICAGO (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 24 points and drove for the go-ahead layup in the closing seconds to lead Chicago to its first victory under coach Jim Boylen.

Boylen took over Monday when Fred Hoiberg got fired following a 5-19 start, and the Bulls lost the following night at Indiana in his debut.

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists in his 109th triple-double, though he also turned the ball over 10 times.

HORNETS 113, NUGGETS 107

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker had 21 points, eight assists and six rebounds, fellow point guard Tony Parker added 19 points off the bench and Charlotte snapped Denver’s seven-game winning.

Marvin Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Hornets end a three-game losing streak.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 20 points.

GRIZZLIES 107, PELICANS 103

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — JaMychal Green scored 24 points in a reserve role to help Memphis beat New Orleans.

Kyle Anderson scored 19 points, including a key free throw for a four-point lead in the final seconds for the Grizzlies, who whittled away at an eight-point deficit during the final five minutes to send New Orleans to its fourth loss in 14 home games.

Julius Randle had 26 points and 13 rebounds for New Orleans. Anthony Davis added 25 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

HEAT 115, SUNS 98

PHOENIX (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored a career-high 22 points, 20 in the first half, and Miami opened a six-game trip by handing Phoenix its eighth straight loss.

Justise Winslow added 20 points, including all four of his 3-point tries, and Rodney McGruder scored 14 points for Miami. Former Suns guard Goran Dragic, back after missing eight games with a sore right knee, had 11 points and 10 assists.

The Suns again were without their top two scorers. Devin Booker missed his third straight because of a left hamstring strain, and T.J. Warren his fifth straight with right ankle soreness.

PACERS 112, MAGIC 90

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points and Cory Joseph added 15 to help Indiana beat Orlando for the eighth straight time and 15th in the last 16 meetings.

Thaddeus Young had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Tyreke Evans scored 11 points for Indiana. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon had 20 points and 14 rebounds.

KINGS 129, CAVALIERS 110

CLEVELAND (AP) — De’Aaron Fox had 30 points and 12 assists and Sacramento beat Cleveland.

Buddy Hield added 25 points for the Kings, who led by as many as 25 after the game was tied at 66 at halftime. Marvin Bagley III scored 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting.

Jordan Clarkson scored 26 points for Cleveland.