Memphis waives former Kentucky guard Andrew Harrison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies have waived Andrew Harrison after playing the guard only once this season.

The Grizzlies announced the move Thursday.

The 6-foot-6 Harrison started 64 of 129 games since joining Memphis for the 2016-17 season coming out of Kentucky. Harrison averaged 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 21.7 minutes per game.

Now 24, Harrison had two points in five minutes Oct. 27 against Phoenix in his lone appearance this season.