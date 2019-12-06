Memphis visits Utah without scoring leader Morant

Memphis Grizzlies (6-15, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-10, sixth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies visit the Utah Jazz without scoring leader Ja Morant.

The Jazz are 9-6 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 37.7 percent from downtown led by Bojan Bogdanovic shooting 45.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Grizzlies are 4-9 in conference games. Memphis is 6-15 when giving up more than 100 points.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Jazz defeated the Grizzlies 103-94 in their last matchup on Nov. 29. Bogdanovic led Utah with 33 points, and Jonas Valanciunas paced Memphis scoring 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz scoring 24.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Bogdanovic is shooting 47.8 percent and averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Valanciunas is averaging 14.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Grizzlies. Jae Crowder has averaged 6.7 rebounds and added 12.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 106.9 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Jazz: 4-6, averaging 106.9 points, 46.6 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

Jazz Injuries: Juwan Morgan: day to day (knee), Mike Conley: day to day (hamstring).

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: out (oblique), Kyle Anderson: day to day (heel), Ja Morant: out (back spasms).