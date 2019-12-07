Davis and Los Angeles host Towns and the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-11, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-3, first in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s top scorers, Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns, meet when Los Angeles and Minnesota square off. Davis is seventh in the NBA averaging 26.6 points per game and Towns is eighth in the league averaging 26.2 points per game.

Article continues below ...

The Lakers are 15-2 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference shooting 36.7 percent from downtown led by Rajon Rondo shooting 52.8 percent from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves are 4-8 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks fifth in the league with 47.7 rebounds per game. Towns paces the Timberwolves with 12.0.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 49.4 percent and averaging 26.6 points. LeBron James is shooting 50.6 percent and averaging 26.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Towns has averaged 26.2 points and 12.0 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Robert Covington is shooting 45.2 percent and has averaged 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 111.2 points, 48.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, six steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points on 44.4 percent shooting.

Lakers: 9-1, averaging 116.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Lakers Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Avery Bradley: out (right leg), Rajon Rondo: out (hamstring).

Timberwolves Injuries: Naz Reid: day to day (shoulder), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (thumb), Jake Layman: out (toe).